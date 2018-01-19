Local police department accepting applications

QPD is looking for new police officers.

The Quincy Police Department is now looking for new officers.

QPD is accepting applications to be an officer as of Friday. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent and be between 20 and a half to 34 years old at the time of testing.

They will accept applicants older than 35 if you are employed as a police officer somewhere else.

"We encourage anyone to apple," said Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden. "We encourage minorities to apply. We encourage women to apply. Basically the more applicants we have the bigger pool of qualified people we can choose from. "

QPD will be offering workshops to prepare applicants for the physical and written exams and all the training is paid for by the department.

"Even though you may not have experience or you may not have a degree in law enforcement, we're going to give you everything you need to know to make it as a police officer," said VanderMaiden.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Feb. 23 before 4:30 p.m. Testing will be on Saturday March 17 starting at 9 a.m.

For more information on how to apply click here.