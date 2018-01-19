Lewis County Schools change lunch program

Students can eat as many veggies and fruit as they like.

School districts across the Tri-States are always looking at ways to save money, and the Lewis County School District is doing so in the cafeteria.

"We have different things like fruit slushies that they can buy a la carte wise." Superintendent John French said. "They have a fruit and vegetables bar that the kids can eat as much as they want of that."

French said on Friday that after years of the food service budget losing money, the district has signed a contract with Opaa!, a food management company that runs lunch programs for multiple school districts.

"We can just come in here and make sure that the kids are getting all of their nutrition in the school lunch, also to save the district money, and also to make sure the district is in compliance." Nutrition Director Morgan Ramey said. "So that's just one less thing they have to worry about."

The previous kitchen staff is staying with the district, and Opaa! is currently training them. Student Kennedy Flanagan said the new menu is a fresh change to their old one, and there are now even more healthy options available.

"I think its great because sometimes I know kids if they don't like the food they just don't eat, and I think now it gives them a lot more variety." Flanagan said. "They can pick and choose whatever they want."

French added that with the money saved, the district is exploring the option of purchasing a convection oven for the high school, to help meet the demands of a growing menu.

"Always looking at ways to save, and the big thing being offering good meal choices." French said. "It gets the kids happy about eating at school, and gets more participation."

French also said the contract with Opaa! is a yearly one but they have been promised the same rate for the next five years. He said the cost of lunches are staying the same, but its also important for parents to talk to their students about the a la carte items, to make sure they don't run out of money in their accounts.