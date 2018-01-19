Missouri looking to expand high speed internet access - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri looking to expand high speed internet access

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Many residents in rural Missouri still don't have access to high speed internet, but a push by Governor Greitens is looking to change that.

The FCC Broadband Progress Report shows that 20 percent of Missourians don't have access to high speed internet.

In Marion County, Commissioner Lyndon Bode said on Friday that while areas like Palmyra and Hannibal have access to high speed internet, there are still parts of the county that don't.

"It's scattered out across the county, but there's a large area that's still open that needs the fiber optics, and cables versus the satellite or however they can get it," Bode said.

Bode added that he's also heard from residents about concerns with slower internet, particularly with people who work from home.

