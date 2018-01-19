Free health screenings being offered across the Tri-States

Free health screenings will be available from 10 am to 2 pm.

Walmart stores in the Tri-States are hosting Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, January 20.

They will be providing free health screening and information that includes blood glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index.They're also offering immunizations at a low cost.

The Pharmacy at the Quincy Walmart location says these screenings are important and sometimes reveal health problems patients may not be aware of.

"Some of these screens are very beneficial for some of our patients," said Chase Moore, the Pharmacy Clinical Services Manager at the Quincy Walmart. "They don't know necessarily that they have diabetes, so they come in get their blood sugar tested and it's not within a normal range, so then we can refer them on to their primary provider."

The event will last from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

