Local gym working to prevent the spread of the flu

The Kroc Center has their members clean their equipment after using them to prevent the spread of germs.

Local gyms like the Kroc Center said they're doing what they can to stop the flu from spreading.

The Kroc's Fitness and Wellness Specialist, Melissa Harris, said they encourage every member to wipe down their equipment after they use it and they have a Fitness and Gym attendant on duty that wipes down every piece of equipment every shift.

Harris said you can take extra steps to help prevent yourself from spreading germs or getting them from others.

"First you can wipe down your own equipment both before and after your workout, so it's an extra step but it may pay off in the long run to make sure everything is clean before you get on it," said Harris. "If you go to group fitness classes or you do a lot of mat work when you come into the gym, you can bring in your own mat if you have one, so you know exactly who is using it."

Harris advised that you should wash your hands before and after your workout to help stay healthy.