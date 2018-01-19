Simonson steps aside as Pittsfield head football coach

Following a winless (0-9) season the Pittsfield football team is in the market for a new head football coach.



Thursday, the school district posted the job opening on its website. Meanwhile, Friday, now-former head coach Curt Simonson confirmed to WGEM Sports that he had resigned as the Saukees' head coach.



Simonson's second stint as the program's head coach lasted from 2014-2017. He previously coached the team from 1982-1993.



Simonson said when he took over the program again in 2014 it would take "three to five years" to improve the condition the program was in.



During a phone call with WGEM Sports, Simonson said he and the athletic department improved the facilities and raised an extra 50 to $60 thousand for the program over the last four years.

Despite finishing with a losing record each of the last four seasons, Simonson belies the program is close to a turnaround on the field.



"Our younger kids are playing very well and they will do well," assured Simonson.



Simonson also added that the size of the program has almost doubled from 38 players to 60 players in the last four years.



The long-time Saukee says he does not have any plans to have a hand in finding his replacement but said he is "willing to help in any way I can help."



"You don't get to be a part of a program like that and it not change your life," he said.



