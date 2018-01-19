Missouri House passes bill on human trafficking posters

The bill now heads to the Senate for approval.

These are the human trafficking posters that hang in Illinois.

Truck stops, hotels and some businesses in Missouri could soon be required to hang human trafficking posters.

It's part of a bill raising public awareness about the issue and advertising the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Patricia Pike, says Missouri is a hotspot for human trafficking because of its central location in the US. It's also bordered by eight states.

Officials at local abuse shelters support the bill.

"We think this a great step forward," said Sarhea Vandiver, children's advocate and volunteer coordinator with Avenues in Hannibal. "Will this solve everything? Probably not, but this allows us to get help to the survivors where they might be located at as opposed to reaching them after things have happened."

The House voted in favor of the bill earlier this week. It now heads to the Senate for approval.