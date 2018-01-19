Missouri House passes bill on human trafficking posters

Local gyms like the Kroc Center said they're doing what they can to stop the flu from spreading.More >>
Walmart stores in the Tri-States are hosting Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, January 20.More >>
Police say a Macomb man was hit by a vehicle at 33rd and Broadway in Quincy on Friday afternoon. Authorities statedMore >>
There's good news if you're selling your home in the Quincy area.More >>
Officials say an inmate attacked a guard at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, inflicting minor injuries.More >>
Police say a Kahoka, Missouri, man faces kidnapping and assault charges following his arrest Thursday.More >>
Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton is requesting documentation related to the 2015 Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy, according to a press release.More >>
Tax season is upon us and for some it can be confusing but the United Way has a program where they'll help you file your taxes for free.More >>
One of the worst flu outbreaks in years has local schools taking extra precautions in an effort to keep students and staff healthy.More >>
Following an incident where a child walked away from a Quincy School without staff noticing, district officials say new security measures are in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.More >>
