Blazers hitting stride as conference play looms

The John Wood men's basketball team is beginning to find its stride as the season is little more than halfway through.



As head coach Brad Hoyt likes to do each year the Blazers have played a tough non conference schedule against the best competition they could find.



So far, Hoyt and the Blazers are pleased with their results, especially compared to where they have been at this point in season's past.



"It's kind of odd," said Hoyt



"I was looking at our schedule the other day and we're 19 games in and we've won 12 games which is a pretty modest record. But it's as good as we've been through 19 games in six years."



Hoyt's optimism is shared by his player, also.



"I kind of feel like we're as good as we want to be," said sophomore guard Jonny Dahl.



"I think we're playing really well on the defensive side of the floor. There are spurts where we're showing what we can do offensively. I think once we put both of those together, then it's going to be a lot of fun to watch."



Meanwhile, the Blazers start conference play in the Mid-West Athletic Conference next week.



However, this season the MWAC is stacked with loaded teams including some nationally ranked foes that the Blazers hope to knock off. Still, that isn't deterring Brad Hoyt's squad.



"We've got two teams that are top five teams in the country and a third that's a top-15 team." he said.



"Our league is different than what it has been so we'll have work cut out for us. I think we're progressing the right way. We have the right kind of kids to progress the right way. And I think I'm excited and anxious to get into that league play and see where we stack up."



John Wood heads back to work on Saturday against Highland Community College and then the Blazers start their conference schedule on the 27th with three straight home games to begin league play.

