Missouri's governor announces proposal to fund infrastructure

Infrastructure doesn't mean just roads, it also applies to railroads, ports and bridges.

The Jobs and Infrastructure Fund will total about $25 million.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is announcing a new proposal to help communities provide infrastructure improvements and help create jobs.

On Friday, the governor announced the plan, saying if communities are willing to partner with the state to win jobs, the state will match their investment.

State officials will work with local leaders to determine where targeted investments can be made to create jobs and they will provide matching funds to the community.

Northeast Development Director George Walley says any sort of contribution would go a long way.

"In our community we have $150 million in expansion projects ranging from General Mills, the hospital, the riverfront project and road projects, so we're looking to see the details," said Walley. "We hope there is something we can use that we can utilize and help us move forward with some projects."

The Department of Economic Development would work alongside the Department of Transportation as they manage the Jobs and Infrastructure Fund.