Quincy attorneys work on ride-sharing ordinance

Quincy officials and residents have shared their excitement about Lyft coming to the Gem City, but right now drivers technically have additional hoops to jump through.

City attorneys say Illinois law protects drivers using Lyft or Uber, but city ordinance requires drivers get a taxi cab license to offer rides. Lawyers are working with city council to see if they will use Illinois law or draft an ordinance to regulate the service in Quincy.

"We don't want to do anything to hamper or hinder individuals from wanting to drive and we don't want to do anything to hamper or hinder people from utilizing the service in any way what so ever," Quincy Corporation Counsel Lonnie Dunn said.

Quincy Police and attorneys recommended to council Friday to use Illinois' existing law. It's unclear when council could take up the issue next.