Friday Sports Extra - January 19

Dezi Jones set a single-game program record with 47 points in Hannibal's win at home.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 70

Galesburg: 33

Aaron Shoot: 22 pts

Ben Amos: 14 pts

Jirehl Brock: 12 pts

Blue Devils: (13-3, 4-1)



QND: 57

Jerseyville: 61

-- Jerseyville Tournament

Tommy Ray/Nick Schwartz: 13 pts each

Raiders: (12-6)



3) West Hancock: 47

Monmouth-Roseville: 52

Titans: (20-1)



Macomb: 64

Illini West: 48

Carter Fayhee: 29 pts

Jackson Porter: 20 pts



Unity: 53

Central: 45

Logan Voth: 15 pts

Bryce Long: 16 pts



North Greene: 72

Brown County: 73

- Overtime

Darian Drake: 30 pts

Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts, 15 rebs

Hornets: (13-5)



Triopia: 62

9) West Central: 52

- Double Overtime



Western: 56

Southeastern: 30

Easton Billings: 20 pts (scored his 1,000th career point)



Pittsfield: 32

Pleasant Plains: 47

Jack Palmer: 13 pts



Bushnell-PC: 51

Havana: 36



Carrollton: 80

Pleasant Hill: 59

Grant Peebles: 26 pts, 15 rebs



Liberty: 60

Griggsville-Perry: 36

Dalton Lentz: 21 pts



North Fulton: 50

Rushville-Industry: 52

Briar Stinson: 22 pts



West Prairie: 37

Peoria Heights: 67



(MSHSAA)

Marshall: 77

Hannibal: 91

Dezi Jones: 47 pts (single-game school record, record stood since 1971)

Wyatt Waelder: 19 pts



Elsberry: 49

Louisiana: 61



Paris: 56

Community: 64



*Tony Lenzini Tournament*

-- Consolation Championship

Knox County: 21

Van-Far: 49

Josh Hodde: 18 pts



*North Shelby Tournament*

-- Third Place

Marceline: 42

North Shelby: 44



-- Consolation Championship

South Shelby: 48

Schuyler County: 33



(IHSAA)

2) Mount Pleasant: 61

Keokuk: 24

Alex Wolter: 9 pts, 10 rebs



Danville: 57

Central Lee: 87



Holy Trinity: 69

Cardinal: 52

Brant Holtkamp: 16 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

Calhoun: 43

QND: 79

Sydney Hummert: 21 pts, 14 rebs



(MSHSAA)

Marshall: 58

Hannibal: 26



Elsberry: 61

Louisiana: 37



*Tony Lenzini Tournament*

-- Third Place

Highland: 52

5) Clark County: 63

Carissa Bevans: 18 pts

Addy Johnson: 16 pts



-- Consolation Championship

Knox County: 43

Canton: 44

Abbey Hultz: 14 pts

Jesse Anderson: 16 pts



*North Shelby Tournament*

-- Third Place

Marceline: 41

Scotland County: 57

Katie Feeney: 16 pts



-- Consolation Championship

LaPlata: 40

North Shelby: 30



(IGHSAU)

Keokuk: 44

Mount Pleasant: 31

Michaela Davis: 20 pts



Danville: 47

Central Lee: 62

MacKenzie Northup: 15 pts, 11 rebs

McKenna Hall: 13 pts



Holy Trinity: 80

Cardinal: 41

Brett Schneider: 23 pts





**College Basketball, Women's**



John Wood: 85

Central Methodist JV: 58

Madison McCabe: 13 pts

Blazers: (6-12)





**College Volleyball, Men's**



Park: 0

Quincy: 3

Hawks: (2-0)



Culver-Stockton: 3

Lawrence Tech (Mich.): 0



Culver-Stockton: 3

4) Lourdes (Ohio): 0

Wildcats: (2-1)