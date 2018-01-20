Friday Sports Extra - January 19

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 70
Galesburg: 33
Aaron Shoot: 22 pts
Ben Amos: 14 pts
Jirehl Brock: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (13-3, 4-1)
QND: 57
Jerseyville: 61
-- Jerseyville Tournament
Tommy Ray/Nick Schwartz: 13 pts each
Raiders: (12-6)
3) West Hancock: 47
Monmouth-Roseville: 52
Titans: (20-1)
Macomb: 64
Illini West: 48
Carter Fayhee: 29 pts
Jackson Porter: 20 pts
Unity: 53
Central: 45
Logan Voth: 15 pts
Bryce Long: 16 pts
North Greene: 72
Brown County: 73
- Overtime
Darian Drake: 30 pts
Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts, 15 rebs
Hornets: (13-5)
Triopia: 62
9) West Central: 52
- Double Overtime
Western: 56
Southeastern: 30
Easton Billings: 20 pts (scored his 1,000th career point)
Pittsfield: 32
Pleasant Plains: 47
Jack Palmer: 13 pts
Bushnell-PC: 51
Havana: 36
Carrollton: 80
Pleasant Hill: 59
Grant Peebles: 26 pts, 15 rebs
Liberty: 60
Griggsville-Perry: 36
Dalton Lentz: 21 pts
North Fulton: 50
Rushville-Industry: 52
Briar Stinson: 22 pts
West Prairie: 37
Peoria Heights: 67
(MSHSAA)
Marshall: 77
Hannibal: 91
Dezi Jones: 47 pts (single-game school record, record stood since 1971)
Wyatt Waelder: 19 pts
Elsberry: 49
Louisiana: 61
Paris: 56
Community: 64
*Tony Lenzini Tournament*
-- Consolation Championship
Knox County: 21
Van-Far: 49
Josh Hodde: 18 pts
*North Shelby Tournament*
-- Third Place
Marceline: 42
North Shelby: 44
-- Consolation Championship
South Shelby: 48
Schuyler County: 33
(IHSAA)
2) Mount Pleasant: 61
Keokuk: 24
Alex Wolter: 9 pts, 10 rebs
Danville: 57
Central Lee: 87
Holy Trinity: 69
Cardinal: 52
Brant Holtkamp: 16 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Calhoun: 43
QND: 79
Sydney Hummert: 21 pts, 14 rebs
(MSHSAA)
Marshall: 58
Hannibal: 26
Elsberry: 61
Louisiana: 37
*Tony Lenzini Tournament*
-- Third Place
Highland: 52
5) Clark County: 63
Carissa Bevans: 18 pts
Addy Johnson: 16 pts
-- Consolation Championship
Knox County: 43
Canton: 44
Abbey Hultz: 14 pts
Jesse Anderson: 16 pts
*North Shelby Tournament*
-- Third Place
Marceline: 41
Scotland County: 57
Katie Feeney: 16 pts
-- Consolation Championship
LaPlata: 40
North Shelby: 30
(IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 44
Mount Pleasant: 31
Michaela Davis: 20 pts
Danville: 47
Central Lee: 62
MacKenzie Northup: 15 pts, 11 rebs
McKenna Hall: 13 pts
Holy Trinity: 80
Cardinal: 41
Brett Schneider: 23 pts
**College Basketball, Women's**
John Wood: 85
Central Methodist JV: 58
Madison McCabe: 13 pts
Blazers: (6-12)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Park: 0
Quincy: 3
Hawks: (2-0)
Culver-Stockton: 3
Lawrence Tech (Mich.): 0
Culver-Stockton: 3
4) Lourdes (Ohio): 0
Wildcats: (2-1)
