14th annual Wing Ding held in Hannibal

The Wing Ding took place on Saturday.

A Tri-State tradition for wing lovers continued in America's hometown on Saturday.

The 14th Wing Ding took place at the Admiral Koontz Recreation Center.

Put on by the Hannibal Jaycees, the theme this year was "I love the 90s".

Ten teams competed for a $2,000 cash prize for the best tasting wings. First Vice President Ashley Veach of the Hannibal Jaycees said the event continues to bring the community together.

"I think the really nice weather is going to bring people out." Veach said. "We've all got a little cabin fever. I think they're just looking to have fun, and I think people enjoy knowing they're supporting a good cause."

Money raised form the event will go to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, Hannibal Youth Wrestling Group, and Tri-county Alliance.