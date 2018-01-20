Government shutdown could affect gun permits

The government shutdown could have an impact locally, for people interested in buying a firearm.

Donald Owens with Farm and Home Supply in Quincy says the shutdown could take gun buyers more time to get licenses for their firearms.

He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives records information that could prohibit some people from buying guns, and if the shutdown continues the process for getting a gun could take longer.

"If there's multiple gun reports for a handgun it has to be sent to the ATF, and if they shut down all that information will be not available in case they have to do any searches or anything."

Owens added that Illinois law requires owners to have a Firearm Owners Identification Card, and the application can take up to a month to be approved.