Palmyra schools score high in state report

Attendance is one of the categories measured in the report.

The Palmyra School District recently got a report back from the state and school officials say they are pleased with what they see.

Jayme Geisendorfer teaches 8th grade English at Palmyra Middle School. The state of Missouri presented the district with its annual performance report, and the middle school scored a 97 percent.

"It makes teachers feel a little bit competitive with themselves to see if they can top themselves from the previous year." Geisendorfer said. "What can they change in their curriculum and their instruction to help the students do even better."

The report measures things like attendance and test scores, and principal Steven Kerr said his school embraces data like this, and it shows kids are performing at high levels.

"Looking at our own teachers, and it's kind of a reward for them to know that we are they're doing well." Kerr said. "Also we can celebrate our own students because they're the high levels."

Superintendent Kirt Malone added that one of the biggest proponents of this success is the community support Palmyra provides.

"Our students know that when they walk into the classroom, that they're ready to learn and that's the expectation that their parents have, our teachers have, and that our community has." Malone said.

Geisendorfer also said another useful tool that's helped the district is the recent 1 to 1 iPad program, that provides every student with one for their schooling.



"Parents have been very grateful that every student has access to an iPad and it's allowed teachers to do various assessments to find the holes in the learning when it comes to students." Geisendorfer said.

Students will be taking MAP tests in April, and that data should be returned to the district sometime in the fall.

