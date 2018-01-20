Music Trivia Night brings big crowd - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Music Trivia Night brings big crowd

Posted:
Teams packed St. Peter's gym Teams packed St. Peter's gym
10 rounds of 10 categories. 10 rounds of 10 categories.
Alexandra Carter and Shawn Dickerman were the emcee. Alexandra Carter and Shawn Dickerman were the emcee.
It was a fun night of music and games. It was a fun night of music and games.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Music lovers put their ears to the test Saturday night at Quincy Notre Dame's Music Trivia Night. 

The gym was packed at St. Peter's School with teams looking to be crowned champions.

There were 10 rounds of 10 questions on various types of music, song titles, artists, and lyrics.

Money raised will go towards the QND Music Department.

"It's wonderful, Music Director Keith Wiemelt said. "There are people who contact me every year before I event send out the invites asking, when is it and what's going on, did I miss it. Am I too late, you know so the excitement for the event is there every year."

Trivia was co-hosted by WGEM's Alexandra Carter and Shawn Dickerman. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.