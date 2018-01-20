Music Trivia Night brings big crowd

It was a fun night of music and games.

Music lovers put their ears to the test Saturday night at Quincy Notre Dame's Music Trivia Night.



The gym was packed at St. Peter's School with teams looking to be crowned champions.

There were 10 rounds of 10 questions on various types of music, song titles, artists, and lyrics.

Money raised will go towards the QND Music Department.

"It's wonderful, Music Director Keith Wiemelt said. "There are people who contact me every year before I event send out the invites asking, when is it and what's going on, did I miss it. Am I too late, you know so the excitement for the event is there every year."

Trivia was co-hosted by WGEM's Alexandra Carter and Shawn Dickerman.