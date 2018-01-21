Two children use binoculars to get a better view of the bald eagles.

Rick Tebbs of the Lee County Conservation Board says now there are over 200 bald eagle nests.

Bald eagle watching is popular in Keokuk.

Nearly 7,000 people from across the country are coming into town this weekend for the 34th Bald Eagle Appreciation Days and nearly half a million tourism dollars will go to the city.

Rick Tebbs of the Lee County Conservation Board said the idea of Bald Eagle Appreciation Days came to light around that time, saving the bald eagle population.

"We have over 200 nests," Tebbs said. "It's been a conservation success rate fueled by public interest and a success story for all of Iowa and the Midwest."

A shuttle brought visitors from the viewing points back to the River City Mall in Keokuk where hundreds stopped at vendor showcases to buy necklaces, hand-carved knifes, geodes, and more.

Tim Murphy of Tama, Iowa has made the trip to Keokuk every year and appreciated the communities that it has brought together.

"Any community that has something like this going on brings money to it, but money isn't everything." Murphy said. "What it really is is the spirit of it. That's more important I think than money."

The two-day event is a family-friendly tradition. Keokuk resident Cole Stice had been coming to the days since he was a baby and enjoyed the Live Raptor show.

"You get to watch all the birds fly around, and sometimes they do weird things," Stice said. "Sometimes they don't want to come back."

The activities are all free of charge but the city hopes the people from out of town stay over at local hotels to boost the economy.