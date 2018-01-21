Police take four into custody in a drug arrest

Quincy Police made a drug arrest Sunday morning.

Police said at 8 a.m., a search warrant was executed at 931 1/2 N. 5th in Quincy.

Four subjects were located in the residence and taken into custody.

Police said Devin Bassett was arrested for possession of meth and was lodged in Adams County Jail.

Sydney Hamann was arrested for an outstanding Adams County warrant for failure to appear, possession of meth and a new charge of possession of meth, and was placed in Adams County Jail.

Jessica Smith was arrested on an outstanding Adams County warrant for failure to appear, driving while suspended and was released on cash bond.

The fourth subject, Donnelle Ohara was arrested, issued two citations for possession of cannabis and Possession of drug parapheranalia and was released on a notice to appear.

Police said a fifth subject at the residence was released without charge.

Three minor children were also located at the residence and were turned over to family members.

Police said DCFS was notified.