Pepper Power: Pittsfield-GP's Lilly Pepper having season to remember

"That's just the way she plays and always has. I don't think you can stop it, really, right now," said Pittsfield-GP head coach Jeff Shireman



She is Pittsfield-GP junior forward Lilly Pepper and few are having a better season on the court this year than Pepper. Even with three seniors on the Saukees' roster, Pepper finds herself in a leadership role as a junior.



"It's been different this year because last season we had four seniors who would tell me where to go. So I've had to step it up a little bit," said the junior.



"The kids, they really look up to her and they follow her," said Shireman. "That's just one of the nice traits she had: one of many."



Pepper also leads her team in scoring, averaging about 21 points per game with nine rebounds, also.



"Everybody scores that amount of points because when she scores, we all score," said Shireman. "That's just the kind of kids they are."



Pepper also leads the Saukees in minutes played because she averages all 32 of them So don't even ask when she's coming off the floor.



"She doesn't ask to and I don't ask her to," laughed Shireman.



With such impressive stats it is no surprise Pepper hit the 1,000 career points mark as just a junior. However, Pepper says she is far from done.



"It felt nice to accomplish it but but I just want to set my goals even higher and work harder. I think I can reach 2,000 points if I really work hard at it," she said.



And with help from Pepper the Saukees have shaken off their (1-6) start to the season and won 16 of their last 18.



