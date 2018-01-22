Medical marijuana could expand and patients say it would help a lot of people

Illinois could see more people qualify for medical marijuana.

A judge in Cook County last week said intractable pain will be added to the list of reasons for people who need the drug.

After a car accident, Jacksonville, Illinois resident Dan Cook was given a lot of medication to fight the pain, vicodin and morphine, among others.

Despite taking them on a regular schedule, he says he became an addict.

"I felt like I wanted to die," Cook said. "curled up in a blanket wishing I had a gun. "I couldn't even get up to go make a sandwich and had to watch my wife mow my lawn."

Due to his injuries, Cook had the choice to manage the pain or undergo surgery that would paralyze him.

So he went to Quincy's Herbal Remedies and is using medical cannabis, a decision that gave him his life back.

"I can go out and do things," Cook. "I can enjoy a little of life. I can spend time with my kids, barbecue, mow my lawn."

As of a few months ago, Cook is opiate free, a process that took two and a half years.

Chris Wildrick, owner of Herbal Remedies, hopes the public understands that THC is absorbed through cannabinoid receptors which aren't located in the brain stem, meaning a lethal dose is impossible.

"It's natural," Wildrick said. "It's safe. There are some side effects but they are less severe than a lot of the pharmaceutical drugs out there today."

Prior to 1937, cannabis was FDA-approved and prescribed by physicians.

Herbal Remedies shared a photo, where a doctor in 1916 has prescribed a patient 5 drops of an indica tincture with half a glass of orange juice every hour.

Cook hopes everyone educates themselves and makes sure it is done properly without having to turn to other means.

"If they can't get this from a doctor, they will turn to the streets," Cook said. "They will try something else. Then comes your heroin and other stuff that people are dying from."

The Illinois State Department of Health is expected to to appeal the judge's ruling.

The judge hasn't given a specific time frame which means this process could drag on for a long time.