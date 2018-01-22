Salvation Army celebrates 125th anniversary

Memories of all the days of the Salvation Army

The Quincy Salvation Army kicked off the celebration of its 125th anniversary.



Broadway actress Carol Jaudes from Cats performed Sunday morning. She has been part of the Salvation Army for more than 30 years.

Jaudes performed the one-woman show "Three Bonnets" portraying three influential women in Salvation Army's history.

"I just hope people are impacted somehow and changed," Jaudes said. "I that there is such rich content that each person is going to receive something different from it."

The celebration is just one of several events that will be held throughout the year.