Central Lee adding more technology to the classroom

Carts placed in the library at the middle school.

Variety of apps can help with the lesson plans.

Students can read and use it to do research.

Ipad will help kids learn in the classroom and work together.

In Lee County, a rural school district is focused on bringing better technology into the classroom.



At last month's board meeting, the school approved to spend around $470,000 on 980 new I-pads to make sure every student had one in the classroom, grades K thru 12.

This is all part of the one on one technology program which allows kids to work together and work on projects.

Teachers said it's just another tool in their lesson plans.

"Right now we have laptops which are great but I-pads will allow them to get up, move around and respond quicker," English Teacher Anna Westermeyer said.

"Being able to connect with other schools and other countries," Jason Woodley, instructional coach at the school said. "We started doing a little bit of that through Ipads, and I am excited for the future of that."

"Being able to have access and different opportunities that we wouldn't normally have," instructional coach Christine Galle said. "Also, the individualized instruction with the students is important."

Board also might buy keyboard attachments for the I-pads to turn them into laptops. The current laptops in use are eight years old.