Quincy woman killed in a St. Charles county crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Quincy, Illinois woman was involved in a fatal crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 61 at Route W at 1:40 p.m.

Trooper Warren and the major crash investigation unit team said 82-year-old Phyliss Heidselman pulled into the path of a vehicle, causing the vehicle to strike the driver side.

Heidselman was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 p.m. by Dr. Sutterer.

The driver of the other vehicle, 26-year-old Emily Aubuchon from Silex, Missouri was transported by St. Charles County Ambulance to SSM Health DePaul Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash report said it is unknown if Heidselman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.