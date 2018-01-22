Hannibal man arrested on assault, weapon charges

Police say a Hannibal man was arrested Sunday after pointing a gun at someone's head.

In a news release, Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated officers responded Sunday at 1:59 a.m. to the 2900 block of McKinley Street for reports of gunshots. He stated once officers arrived, a woman told them she was arguing with several people when Patrick R. McGee, 33, pointed a gun at her head.

Zerbonia stated McGee then fired a shot in the air.

Authorities said the woman went to a neighbor and waited for police to arrive.

According to Zerbonia, McGee was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and assault. He stated a warrant was later issued, charging McGee with unlawful use of a weapon.

Zerbonia stated McGee's bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.