Fort Madison home damaged by fire

A Fort Madison home was damaged by fire Saturday, according to fire officials.

Officials with the Fort Madison Fire Department stated that crews responded to a fire at 5:42. p.m. at 1560 Ave. M. They said stated crews arrived within 2 minutes of the call and found fire coming from the roof of the home around a wood stove chimney.

When crews arrived there were no occupants home, according to officials. They stated firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the roof section immediately around the chimney. They stated a portion of the interior sustained some water damage as well from the firefighting efforts.

The damage from the fire and water was estimated at $34,000, according to officials.

Officials stated the fire started where the chimney went through the roof. They stated firefighters stayed on scene until 7:16 p.m.

There were no injuries, according to officials.