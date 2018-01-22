Authorities investigating death near Liberty, Illinois

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death Sunday near Liberty, Illinois, according to a news release.

The release stated deputies were called to the vicinity of N. 650th Ave. and E. 1800th, in rural Liberty, at approximately 4:45 p.m. It stated they received a report of an open door at a building.

The sheriff's office reported a 24-year-old man was found in one of the buildings on the property. He was pronounced dead at the the scene by Adams County Coroner James Keller.

The victim's identity was not available.

Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said an autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.