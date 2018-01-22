Authorities investigating death near Liberty, Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Authorities investigating death near Liberty, Illinois

Posted:
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death Sunday near Liberty, Illinois, according to a news release.

The release stated deputies were called to the vicinity of N. 650th Ave. and E. 1800th, in rural Liberty, at approximately 4:45 p.m. It stated they received a report of an open door at a building.

The sheriff's office reported a 24-year-old man was found in one of the buildings on the property. He was pronounced dead at the the scene by Adams County Coroner James Keller.

The victim's identity was not available.

Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said an autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.