Government shutdown prompts MTL closures

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported all federal facilities at Mark Twain Lake were being closed Monday because of the government shutdown.

Park Ranger Mary Heitmeyer said they were in the process of closing up the facilities Monday morning. The closures include boat ramps, the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center and the David C. Berti Shooting range.

Heitmeyer said the closures include the following boat ramps:

John F. Spalding

Ray Behrens

Duane S. Wheelan

Robert E. Allen

South Fork

Stoutsville,

Indian Creek Public Ramp

Ramps located at Hunter/Fisherman Access Areas 11, 15, 20, 23, 26, 30, 41, 60.

William G. See South Spillway

Hunter/Fisherman Access Area 70

Heitmeyer said the boat ramps located at Highway 107 and Route U, operated and maintained by the Mark Twain State Park, will remain open.

Indian Creek Marina and Blackjack Marina will remain open, but Heitmeyer said there will be no boat access at Blackjack. People who have slips at both marinas will have access to the lake from those locations.

For further information, you can call the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097.