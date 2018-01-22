QU women's soccer has a new leader

In a press release sent out Monday morning, Quincy University Athletic Director Marty Bell announced the hiring of Marc Hager as their new women's soccer head coach.

Hager spent the last four years as an assistant at fellow Great Lakes Valley Conference school, McKendree, where the Bearcats won the last two GLVC Tournament championships. He replaces Dave Musso, who was the coach at QU for 11 years before leaving to take the head coaching job at Lindenwood University.

Last season the Hawks went 17-4-1 overall and 13-1 in the GLVC capturing the regular season crown and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.