QU women's soccer has a new leader - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QU women's soccer has a new leader

Posted:
By Broc Hampsmire, Radio Producer
Connect

In a press release sent out Monday morning, Quincy University Athletic Director Marty Bell announced the hiring of Marc Hager as their new women's soccer head coach.

Hager spent the last four years as an assistant at fellow Great Lakes Valley Conference school, McKendree, where the Bearcats won the last two GLVC Tournament championships. He replaces Dave Musso, who was the coach at QU for 11 years before leaving to take the head coaching job at Lindenwood University.

Last season the Hawks went 17-4-1 overall and 13-1 in the GLVC capturing the regular season crown and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.