Great River Honor Flight Donations 2018

We're proud of all of the people and businesses that have financially supported the Great River Honor Flight Network in 2018. We'd like to share the names of those people and businesses below!
GREAT RIVER HONOR FLIGHT
2018 Donor List
|Honor Flight Memorials 2018
|Week of
|Memorial
|1/1/2018
|Donald Heckenkamp, Sr. - HF #1 - April 13, 2010
|1/1/2018
|Jack White
|1/1/2018
|Calvin Spears
|1/8/2018
|James Tice
|1/8/2018
|Marion Argabright
|1/8/2018
|Lewis Wayne Forgy - HF #2 - June 10, 2010
|1/15/2018
|Marion Argabright
|1/15/2018
|Jim Knorr - HF #35 - April 21, 2016
|1/15/2018
|Harry Dyel
