Great River Honor Flight Donations 2018

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

We're proud of all of the people and businesses that have financially supported the Great River Honor Flight Network in 2018. We'd like to share the names of those people and businesses below!

GREAT RIVER HONOR FLIGHT

2018 Donor List

Honor Flight Memorials 2018
Week of Memorial
1/1/2018 Donald Heckenkamp, Sr. - HF #1 - April 13, 2010
1/1/2018 Jack White
1/1/2018 Calvin Spears
1/8/2018 James Tice
1/8/2018 Marion Argabright
1/8/2018 Lewis Wayne Forgy - HF #2 - June 10, 2010
1/15/2018 Marion Argabright
1/15/2018 Jim Knorr - HF #35 - April 21, 2016
1/15/2018 Harry Dyel
