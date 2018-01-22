Palmyra upgrading electrical lines

The city of Palmyra is working to upgrade its electric lines with the hopes to attract new businesses while also saving taxpayer dollars.

City officials said the workers are on the final phase of the three part project. When completed, it's expected to save the city 40-to-50 thousand dollars per year.

Bill Morris, a longtime Palmyra resident, said it was time to upgrade so the city can continue to grow.

"Now everything has gotten better so it's something that had to be done," stated Morris. "So, I'm all for it. I haven't heard anything negative about what they've done."

Morris hoped the city will focus on upgrading downtown Palmyra next.

Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham said a new electrical system will help attract more businesses to the city.

"The businesses we already have will be on the 12-470 and will have more efficiency," explained Graham. "Any new business coming to town, we'll be able to serve them better because of the increased voltage we'll be able to supply."

Graham said they've already had a few inquiries from businesses interested in relocating or expanding to Palmyra.

This project is expected to be completed in May. The remaining funds will be used to replace out of date relays in the electrical substation.