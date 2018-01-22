Hancock Co. man gets prison time for sex abuse

A Hancock County, Illinois, man was sentenced to prison time Friday, according to the circuit clerk.More >>
Police say a tip Friday to the arrests of four Hannibal residents on drug charges.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death Sunday near Liberty, Illinois, according to a news release.More >>
Police say a Hannibal man was arrested Sunday after pointing a gun at someone's head.More >>
Police say a Macomb man was hit by a vehicle at 33rd and Broadway in Quincy on Friday afternoon. Authorities statedMore >>
Police say a Kahoka, Missouri, man faces kidnapping and assault charges following his arrest Thursday.More >>
Police say three people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Hannibal.More >>
A Lewis County, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for striking a female, according to the sheriffs office.More >>
A Hannibal man has been sentenced 15 years for child molestation.More >>
After a recent drug arrest, Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton said Samuel L. Workman, 35, of Hannibal was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.More >>
