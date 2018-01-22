Hancock Co. man gets prison time for sex abuse - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hancock Co. man gets prison time for sex abuse

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kirby Kirby
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Hancock County, Illinois, man was sentenced to prison time Friday, according to the circuit clerk.

The Hancock County Circuit Clerk's Office reported Marvin Kirby, 37, of Bowen, was sentenced to 70 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. 

The clerk said Kirby pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in December of last year. She said he was sentenced to 10 years each for the seven counts. 

The clerk also said Kirby had a previous probation revoked from a previous assault case and was sentenced to an additional seven years for that. 

Kirby was arrested in November of last year for sexually abusing a teenager.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.