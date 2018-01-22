Hancock Co. man gets prison time for sex abuse

A Hancock County, Illinois, man was sentenced to prison time Friday, according to the circuit clerk.

The Hancock County Circuit Clerk's Office reported Marvin Kirby, 37, of Bowen, was sentenced to 70 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The clerk said Kirby pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in December of last year. She said he was sentenced to 10 years each for the seven counts.

The clerk also said Kirby had a previous probation revoked from a previous assault case and was sentenced to an additional seven years for that.

Kirby was arrested in November of last year for sexually abusing a teenager.