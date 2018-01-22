Tip leads to four drug arrests, stolen property

Elzea, Inlow, Sams and Thrun (Left to Right)

Police say a tip Friday led to the arrests of four Hannibal residents on drug charges.

In a news release, Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia stated the department's anti-crime enforcement squad received information regarding trespassing and possible drug use at a residence in the 3100 block of St. Charles Street.

Zerbonia stated officers received consent to search the home. During the search, he stated officers found a substantial amount of meth, marijuana, cash, several bottles of prescription medication and a loaded handgun.

Authorities stated a large amount of stolen property was also found. They believe the stolen property was from recent burglaries being investigating by HPD detectives.

Four people were arrested including:

Richard L. Thrun, 39, of Hannibal - Manufacturing a controlled substance, trespassing, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Faron R. Elzea, 39, of Hannibal - Manufacturing a controlled substance, trespassing and 5 active warrants.

Erin E. Inlow, 37, of Hannibal - Manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active warrant.

Christopher M. Sams - Possession of a controlled substance.

Zerbonia stated Thrun, Elzea, and Inlow were placed on 24-hour holds at the Marion County Jail.

Authorities stated Sams was held on the warrant and released on the possession charge pending prosecutor review.

On Jan. 19, Zerbonia stated the 10th Judicial Circuit Court issued warrants on Thrun, Inlow and Elzea charging them with the class c felony of trafficking drugs 2nd degree. Their bond was set at $50,000.00 cash-only.