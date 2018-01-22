2nd legislative hearing on vets' home scheduled for next month

Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton announced a second legislative hearing on the Legionnaires' disease issue at Quincy's Illinois Veterans' Home has been scheduled for next month.

According to a news release Monday, the bipartisan joint House and Senate hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

“Our veterans have survived combat zones and traveled abroad to protect and defend our democratic values. It’s pathetic that the greatest danger they now face is the drinking water in a state facility,” Cullerton stated. “Our bipartisan committee has unanswered questions. The sooner we examine this brutality, the faster we can implement a long-term solution to remedy this situation.”

The first hearing was held earlier this month. Legislators spent several hours asking questions in an effort to learn more about the ongoing issue at the vets' home and what was being done to curb the problem.

Officials say 13 vets' home residents in Quincy have died since the summer of 2015 in connection with Legionnaires' disease. Dozens of others have been sickened by the disease.

Cullerton recently sent formal requests to several Illinois government agencies, including the governor's office, asking for documentation related to the Legionnaires' disease problem at the vets' home.

“There is a bipartisan consensus among committee members that our veterans were failed by a lack of leadership and direction from the governor and his administration,” Cullerton stated. “We need a complete picture to guarantee the state is following proper protocol and to evaluate what can be done to ensure our veterans receive the excellent care they deserve.”

The release stated the committee will hear from a "series" of witnesses during the next hearing. It stated Cullerton has requested testimony and relevant documents from representatives of:

Adams County Health Department

Quincy vets' home

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office

Capital Development Board

Department of Public Health

Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

