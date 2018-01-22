Truck rolls onto Quincy street, one injured

Authorities at the scene of the crash.

Police say a man was injured Monday afternoon in Quincy when his truck rolled over his foot and onto the street.

Authorities said while a man was inside the gas station at 18th and Broadway, the clerk noticed his truck rolling away. They said the man tried to jump into the truck to stop it but fell out of it.

Officers said truck rolled over the man's foot and then onto 18th Street, before striking another vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

The truck driver was expected to go to the hospital by private vehicle.