Flu season is expected to last longer than normal

CDC said the flu virus may last until spring this year.

Local doctors said they're seeing more flu cases and the CDC said the virus may stick around until May this year.

Doctors at the SIU Center for Family Medicine said the flu is keeping them busy. They said several patients a week are coming in with flu-like symptoms.

"We are seeing an upward trend of the flu this year and we expect it go on throughout the spring time," said Dr. Paul Hibbert from SIU. "A lot of times we will have waves of early fall or early winter time and then it dies out, but this time I think it is spreading a little bit more."

Hibbert said to help protect yourself from the flu, make sure you wash your hands and maintain good hygiene. Also, if you have flu-like symptoms, avoid being around people for 24 to 48 hours.