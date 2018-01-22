Sheriff considers cheaper jail meals to save money - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sheriff considers cheaper jail meals to save money

Posted:
Meals stacked for inmates. Meals stacked for inmates.
Correctional officers delivering meals. Correctional officers delivering meals.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working on their budget for this year and the sheriff says they are trying to save taxpayer's money.

Sheriff Weber is thinking about cheaper meals in the jail.

He said the office currently works with the state prison in Fort Madison and deliver two meals a day for $3.50.

He's considering a new plan with a correctional food service in Des Moines that would cost  $1.65.

He says it would save tax payers around $813,000 over five years.

"We certainly don't want to add to our budget for things the public doesn't get something out of," Weber said. "Because, generally speaking, most people I know don't want their tax dollars to go down an inmates stomach. They don't care about that."

Weber said he will go to the board of supervisors with his budget before a final decision is made.

He said the number of inmates continues to grow along with the costs of keeping them there.  

