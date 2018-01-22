Local road crews take advantage of warmer weather

Due to the warmer temperatures, road crews filled pot holes around Quincy Monday.

The Director of Central Services in Quincy, Kevin McClean, said crews see more potholes this time of year because of freezing and thawing temperatures. He said road crews are filling potholes to keep the problem from getting worse. \

"The material gets loose and just comes out as the traffic drives over it," said McClean. "So, it makes it easier for us to see them and then we can try to get a handle on getting some of them filled in, maybe they wont be as bad come spring."

He said they hope to get other road work done this week as well.

"We are going to be trying to get the street sweeper out later this week, since the temperatures are going to be warm enough," McClean said. "I think we can run it for a couple of days just to try and clean up a little bit. I think we are going to concentrate on the downtown area and then we will just have to see where the weather goes from there."

McClean said the warmer weather also means they can run their street sweeper more often. He said it can't operate in below-freezing temperatures.