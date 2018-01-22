Tax refunds may be delayed

H&R Block said filing your taxes should not be impacted by the government shutdown.

Wondering how the government shutdown will impact your taxes?

Phil Dietrich with H&R Block said it has little to no impact right now, since the IRS won't start processing tax returns until Jan. 29. He said you can still file your taxes online or through a tax preparer office, however there could be a slight delay in getting your refunds.

"The only thing they maybe delayed a day or so, because of the fact that it has been shut down," said Dietrich. "The thing to remember is get in and get filed early, so your first in line when they would reopen if it would be a case where they would not re-open. "

He adds filing early will also help decrease your chance of tax identity theft.