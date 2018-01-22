VFW leaders visit vets' home over Legionnaires' issues

The Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy remains a busy place for state leaders.



The Veterans for Foreign Wars association visited the home to see changes made on campus and hear about the governor's plan.

Illinois VFW leaders toured the campus. The visit comes comes as the city said meetings have already started with engineers at the home to work on the framework of the governor's project.

VFW leaders at the state and local level got a lesson about the vets home operates.

"I knew quite a bit about the campus because I have been here several times but I didn't know much about the water system," Victor Smith, VFW State Judge Advocate said.

VFW State Commander Jeff Hastings and his staff made the trip Monday morning to talk to vets and get an update on the water treatment system.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner wants to invest in a new water system, a new water source, and plan for a new layout of the campus.

"A total replacement of the water system will be a heavy cost but they have done a lot to clean up the water and I am impressed with that they have done," Smith said.

The city said staff met with project consultants today to discuss the framework of the project.

Mayor Kyle Moore said this is just the start of making the governor's plan a reality.

"I know the governor has been in contact with a lot of folks at the home," Moore said. "In fact, the engineer is in a meeting with consultants and we are looking forward to the plan whenever it's unveiled, to roll up our sleeves and get to work with the governor, U.S. senators and state legislators."

Governor Rauner said the vets home is here to stay and the VFW said they understand how important the home is to the residents. But safety is a top priority and the leaders want to make sure things are getting done.

"I don't plan to get here, there will be people who need a place to go and I don't want to see it close down," Smith said.

Moore said the next steering committee with the vets home will be Friday.

He said they will talk about what came out of the meetings Monday and discuss how to fund this project.