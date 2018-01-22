Quincy High's Floweree takes diamond talent to Culver-Stockton

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- The sport of baseball is one thing Quincy High School senior Dax Floweree says bonds his family together.



It's a good thing that bond isn't ending anytime soon.



Floweree put pen to paper and signed on to continue his career on the diamond at Culver-Stockton on Monday afternoon.



Floweree claims he's excited to have the decision behind him and he's eager for the challenge of playing college baseball.



"It definitely will keep me working hard (and) it will test my character. But in the end, when I get the chance, it will be a lot of fun and it will also pay off," Floweree said.



"It's a big monkey off my back. It's a big stress reliever. I can just go out (my) senior year and have fun doing what I love."



Floweree indicates he will more than likely play a corner infield position with the Wildcats.