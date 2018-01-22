John Wood soccer adds two players with Quincy High School ties

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- The John Wood men's soccer program continues to piece together the roster for its debut season with the commitments from a pair of Quincy High School players, including former 30-goal scorer Blake Herman.



The 2014 QHS graduate spent one season at Missouri-St. Louis but hasn't played since.



However, when the call came to come home, and play for the Blazers, Herman couldn't resist.



"I knew I wanted to finish school and I wanted to play soccer when they came at me with that (offer)," Herman said.



"Playing in Quincy at a first-year program was kind of appealing to me. It's sort of a way to give to the community; a community that I grew up in and has given me opportunities."



Joining Herman in picking John Wood on Monday was Blue Devil keeper Dalton Shadle.



The senior sat out his last fall but he's eager to get back between the pipes for the Blazers.



"I just felt special that they thought of me to be on the first team back in (a long time)," Shadle explained.



"I had to think about it since I didn't play my senior year. I didn't know if I wanted to come back, but after thinking about it, I realized I wanted to play."



John Wood has eight players who have pledged to play next season and they will host their first open gym Sunday night.