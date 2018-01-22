Quincy aldermen discuss 911 funding option

Quincy residents: more of your tax dollars could pay for 9-1-1 services this year.

Illinois law now requires 9-1-1 providers to create an emergency telephone system board, or ETSB, by July. Quincy City Council has a joint agreement with the county on the table, but not everyone thinks it's fair for taxpayers.

Illinois collects a surcharge on phone bills to pay for 911 services. To continue using that money, Adams County and Quincy must fold their 911 board and form ETSB. To form that board, there must be a joint agreement between the two including how to fund and operate the it. Under the current proposal, the city pays 60 percent into it.

Aldermen Mike Farha said that's necessary since 65 percent of dispatched calls are from the city, but some aldermen feel it's too much and Quincy residents already pay their fair share.

"Every city taxpayer is also a county taxpayer," Alderman Paul Havermale said. "So to me that's irrelevant. We either decide that we either want to fund 911 or we don't."

"Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the possible," Farha said. "This is possible. Nobody is going to get everything out of this agreement they want."

Havermale says he supports the agreement, but doesn't agree with the funding discussion. Monday was the first reading of the ordinance. Council is expected to vote on it in two weeks. The council and Adams County Board must have an agreement by July 1st. If they don't, Farha says each emergency departments would have to operate their own dispatch and would lose $600,000 in state funding.