Quincy approves experimental Emerald Ash Borer treatment

Close up look at bark on an ash tree.

A tag sticks out of an ash tree that's been treated.

More measures are coming to Quincy this summer to curb the spread of Emerald ash borer, the deadly insect infecting ash trees.

Monday, Quincy City Council approved allowing an Illinois environmental group, to test a fungi they think will kill the insect. Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer says the fungi spread a poison on the borer which takes it back to other borers and kills them. The fungi is supposed to not impact other beneficiary bugs like bees.

The group will plant and research the fungi's effects on trees the city isn't treating. It's a program that won't cost the city anything, but could have a major impact.

"It will also benefit private properties," Bevelheimer said. "It won't just travel to city street trees. It will obviously spread throughout the community. The idea is to try and use this fungus as a treatment mechanism."

The group will take their program to Carbondale.