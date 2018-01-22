Pittsfield's Hawley signs with Columbia College golf

Pittsfield standout golfer Lauren Hawley made her college commitment to the Columbia College women's golf program official.



Thanks to already knowing Cougars' head coach John Utley, Hawley felt comfortable enough to put an end to her recruitment.



"He knows how to coach me," said Hawley. "He knows how I act. He knows how I react to things and how to fix those things.



And Hawley was excited to finally make her commitment official.



"This will (give me) a lot of relief. It is a lot of relief taking so much stress off. I'm done with (recruitment) and I don't have to worry about it anymore," she said.



Hawley is coming off another trip to the state tournament last fall and joins a Columbia program that finished second in its conference last season.

