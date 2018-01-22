Airport fire protection costs opens discussions - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Airport fire protection costs opens discussions

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Crews prepare a flight on SkyWest.
Crews look on during flight preparations.
Passengers board a flight.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy leaders are concerned disagreements on overtime costs for fire protection at the airport could reopen the firefighter union's contract. 

Alderman approved an extra $23,740 to cover airport costs caused by SkyWest's changing flight times. Alderman Jennifer Lepper pushed for the mayor and fire chief to discuss with the union moving its shift change time. Chief Joe Henning says the union shot this down in the past.

The city's lawyers say discussions are fine, but warned that could lead to more demands from the union.

"When we get something we have to give something," Mayor Kyle Moore said. "That ultimately means more liability on behalf of the taxpayers so I'm not in favor of this."

"We're going to have to figure out cuts," Lepper said. "So if this is something that can be worked out to save a little bit of money here or there, then down the road that will save us some off what we have."

Mayor Moore reminded city council, that costs with SkyWest could fluctuate which means more pressure on next year's budget, that starts in May.

