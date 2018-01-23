New bed and breakfast on the way in Canton

This is the only hotel in Canton.

The bed and breakfast will hopefully be a place for families of Culver Stockton students.

The bed and breakfast is located in a home that dates back to the early 1900's.

A new bed and breakfast in Lewis County, Missouri is expected to be a shot in the arm for the local economy.

The B&B is located at 508 North 7th Street in Canton and is giving visitors another option to stay besides a hotel.

"There's certainly nothing wrong with a hotel but I think some people would like a more personal touch," said B&B Owner Jodel Dye.

Dye says the idea came to her after hearing visitors say that they would like another option to lay their head at night, other than a hotel.

"It's close to downtown, just a few blocks, within walking distance," said Dye. "They can go shopping. They can go to restaurants."

It's also another place for parents to stay if they have a student at Culver Stockton College.

"We have a great relationship with the hotel right off of US 61 but that gets filled up really quickly," said Dr. Chris Gill, Dean of Students at Culver Stockton College. "In fact our homecoming gets booked a year in advance."

When the only hotel in town fills up, Dr. Gill says they usually have to send folks all the way to Quincy.

"That's kind of a drive," said Dr. Gill. "That's a half an hour drive and we'd prefer them to stay in town, obviously."

It's a place Dye hopes will bring people together.

"I think people still like the old bed and breakfast idea," said Dye.

The home is three bed, two and half bath and sleeps eight people. Dye hopes to have the B&B up and running in about three weeks.

For more information or to book a room, call (217) 430-4303.