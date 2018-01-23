Legionnella testing underway at Illinois capitol

Testing is underway for possible Legionnella bacteria at the Illinois capitol in Springfield. That's according to a memo released Monday night from the state's Director of Physical Services, Mike Wojcik.



Wojcik said preliminary test results indicate Legionnella may be present in the Capitol Complex hot water system, but according to the memo, officials are not aware of any Springfield state employees or anyone in the general public sickened by Legionnaires' disease.

The memo states that testing is "out of an abundance of caution and because of heightened awareness and continued misconceptions about Legionnaires’ disease."

More testing is required, the memo says, and results should be available in approximately 14 days. In the meantime, Wojcik states, "we have been advised by experts that the transmission of this bacteria in normal, day-to-day office operations is unlikely ... nonetheless, steps are being taken by the Secretary of State’s Physical Services Department, including advising against the use of the few showers and removing aerators in the Capitol Complex as necessary."