Monday's Area Scores - January 22

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illini West's Baylee Clampitt had 29 points in the Chargers' win over Macomb. Illini West's Baylee Clampitt had 29 points in the Chargers' win over Macomb.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
Central-SE: 55
10) Western-Payson: 64
Blair Borrowman: 24 pts
Haley Hickerson: 14 pts
Laney Lantz: 24 pts

Macomb: 52
2) Illini West: 80
Baylee Clampitt: 29 pts
Rylie Harrell: 14 pts

Unity: 25
Liberty: 57
Taryn Roe: 15 pts

Triopia: 54
Pittsfield-GP: 57

(MSHSAA)
Fulton: 42
Hannibal: 61
Emma Deien: 17 pts

North Shelby: 29
Brashear: 48

-- Bowling Green Tournament
Winfield: 13
Bowling Green: 56
KateLynn Charlton/Gabi Deters: 18 pts each

Van-Far: 27
Elsberry: 41
- Bowling Green vs. Elsberry (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)

Louisiana: 47
North Callaway: 65

Silex: 26
Clopton: 58
- Clopton vs. North Callaway (Wednesday, 6:50 p.m.)


**High School Basketball, Boys**

Hannibal: 60
Troy: 74
-- Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
Dezi Jones: 24 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 15 pts

North Shelby: 58
Brashear: 39

Griggsville-Perry: 24
JX Routt: 63

South Fulton: 47
Beardstown: 59
-- Beardstown Tournament


**College Basketball, Women's**

Rend Lake: 67
John Wood: 83
Autumn Voigt: 24 pts, 7 blocks, 6 assists
Blazers: (8-12)


**College Volleyball, Men's**

St. Ambrose: 3
Quincy: 2
22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-8
Shane McAdams: 17 kills
Hawks: (2-2)

