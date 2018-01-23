Monday's Area Scores - January 22

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Central-SE: 55
10) Western-Payson: 64
Blair Borrowman: 24 pts
Haley Hickerson: 14 pts
Laney Lantz: 24 pts
Macomb: 52
2) Illini West: 80
Baylee Clampitt: 29 pts
Rylie Harrell: 14 pts
Unity: 25
Liberty: 57
Taryn Roe: 15 pts
Triopia: 54
Pittsfield-GP: 57
(MSHSAA)
Fulton: 42
Hannibal: 61
Emma Deien: 17 pts
North Shelby: 29
Brashear: 48
-- Bowling Green Tournament
Winfield: 13
Bowling Green: 56
KateLynn Charlton/Gabi Deters: 18 pts each
Van-Far: 27
Elsberry: 41
- Bowling Green vs. Elsberry (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)
Louisiana: 47
North Callaway: 65
Silex: 26
Clopton: 58
- Clopton vs. North Callaway (Wednesday, 6:50 p.m.)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Hannibal: 60
Troy: 74
-- Fort Zumwalt North Tournament
Dezi Jones: 24 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 15 pts
North Shelby: 58
Brashear: 39
Griggsville-Perry: 24
JX Routt: 63
South Fulton: 47
Beardstown: 59
-- Beardstown Tournament
**College Basketball, Women's**
Rend Lake: 67
John Wood: 83
Autumn Voigt: 24 pts, 7 blocks, 6 assists
Blazers: (8-12)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
St. Ambrose: 3
Quincy: 2
22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-8
Shane McAdams: 17 kills
Hawks: (2-2)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.