Missouri governor proposes $68M in higher ed cuts

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and DAVID LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has made his first public appearance in nearly two weeks since acknowledging an extramarital affair, announcing a budget plan that would slice at least $68 million from public colleges and universities.

Greitens pitched the cut on Monday while outlining his roughly $28.8 billion budget recommendation for the fiscal year that begins in July. He's also asking for about $48 million less than what's called for under state law to full fund K-12 public schools.

Greitens has faced scrutiny for the affair with his then-hairdresser in 2015. He did not directly answer repeated questions from reporters Monday over whether allegations that he took a partially nude photo of the woman are true. He has denied allegations of blackmail.

