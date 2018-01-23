Police: 1 dead, suspect held in Kentucky school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - One person was killed and others wounded as someone opened fire at a rural Kentucky high school Tuesday morning. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Nearly 100 kids ran out of Marshall County High School seeking safety, said Mitchell Garland, who rushed outside of his business when he heard about the shooting.

"They was running and crying and screaming," he said. "They was just kids running down the highway. They were trying to get out of there."

Garland said he made sure the students were safe. He said his own son, a 16-year-old sophomore, jumped into someone's car and sped away, then made his way to his dad's office.

"Everyone is just scared. Just terrified for their kids," Garland said. "We're a small town and we know a lot of the kids."

Kentucky State Police said the suspect was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. No more information about the suspected shooter or the apprehension was immediately released.

Two of the victims were taken to Nashville, Tennessee's Vanderbilt University Medical Center, spokeswoman Tavia Smith said, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) away.

Savana Smothers, the school's assistant girls' soccer coach, scrambled to account for all of her players. All the girls were safe, she told The Associated Press in a Facebook message. She also said she was trying to get a head count for all the students who attend her church.

"You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours," she wrote.

Federal authorities joined state and local law enforcement in responding to the shooting. Gov. Matt Bevin ran out a side door at the Capitol in Frankfort, saying he was headed to the school as well.

The scene outside was chaotic, with parents and students rushing around trying to find each other, said Dusty Kornbacher, who owns a nearby floral shop.

"All the parking lots were full with parents and kids hugging each other and crying and nobody really knowing what was going on," he said.

Barry Mann said his 14-year-old son was OK, but he had not seen him yet. He said his son was put on a bus and taken to another school for him to pick up.

"He gave me a call as soon as he run out the door and I didn't know what was happening to him," he told the AP. "It sounded like his heart was in his throat."

