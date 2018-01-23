Man who died near Liberty 'did not have permission to be on the property'

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead near Liberty, Illinois, Sunday afternoon as 23-year-old Kyle Altgilbers.

Adams County Coroner James Keller said Altgilbers died of electrocution.

Deputies responded to the vicinity of N. 650th Ave. and E 1800th, in rural Liberty, Sunday afternoon to the report of an open door at a building.

Once deputies arrived on scene they found Altgilbers in one of the buildings on the property.

The sheriffs office stated in a news release that Altgilbers did not have permission to be on the property. They would not clarify what Altgilbers was doing on the property.