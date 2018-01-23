Man who died near Liberty 'did not have permission to be on the - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man who died near Liberty 'did not have permission to be on the property'

A map showing the area where the death happened. A map showing the area where the death happened.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead near Liberty, Illinois, Sunday afternoon as 23-year-old Kyle Altgilbers.

Adams County Coroner James Keller said Altgilbers died of electrocution.

Deputies responded to the vicinity of N. 650th Ave. and E 1800th, in rural Liberty, Sunday afternoon to the report of an open door at a building. 

Once deputies arrived on scene they found Altgilbers in one of the buildings on the property. 

The sheriffs office stated in a news release that Altgilbers did not have permission to be on the property. They would not clarify what Altgilbers was doing on the property.

